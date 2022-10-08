Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,292 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $30,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after buying an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $552,369,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $134,563,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $63,435,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.88. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

