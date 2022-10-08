Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $28,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $143.51 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $142.76 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

