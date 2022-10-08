Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $24.57 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $2,403,800,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

AVGO opened at $460.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $510.70 and its 200-day moving average is $538.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.64 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $186.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

