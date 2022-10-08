Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,223 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 28,232 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $101.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $96.67 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average of $110.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

