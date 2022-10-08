Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 18,999 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 295,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,999 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up 1.0% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Synopsys worth $90,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Shares of SNPS opened at $307.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.36. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.