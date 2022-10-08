Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $32.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 3.8 %

VNO stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,928,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,972,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,469,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,563,000 after purchasing an additional 773,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 112,075 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

