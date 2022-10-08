Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $78.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $63.90 on Monday. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

