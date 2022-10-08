Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warehouse REIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 168.75 ($2.04).

Warehouse REIT Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 115 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Warehouse REIT has a one year low of GBX 101.80 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 178 ($2.15). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.43. The stock has a market cap of £488.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.56.

Warehouse REIT Cuts Dividend

About Warehouse REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

