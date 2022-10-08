Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $148.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.88.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $43,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $129.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.29.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

