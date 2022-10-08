Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $148.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.88.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waste Connections Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $43,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $129.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.29.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.