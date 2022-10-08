Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Trading Down 0.5%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.64 and last traded at C$3.69. 1,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBR. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Waterloo Brewing from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Waterloo Brewing from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Waterloo Brewing alerts:

Waterloo Brewing Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.73. The firm has a market cap of C$132.51 million and a PE ratio of 92.25.

Waterloo Brewing Announces Dividend

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Waterloo Brewing’s payout ratio is 297.00%.

(Get Rating)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.