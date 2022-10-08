Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $30.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

