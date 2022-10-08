Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Welltower by 11.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 93.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Welltower by 53.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.