Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Bank of America

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $836.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.22 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Werner Enterprises

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio purchased 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

