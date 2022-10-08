West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$120.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$156.00.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded West Fraser Timber to a buy rating and set a C$105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
TSE:WFG opened at C$98.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$111.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$109.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$89.95 and a 1-year high of C$132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 2.77%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
