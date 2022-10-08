Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHF) Shares Up 0.8%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.30. 39,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 46,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
