Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHF) Shares Up 0.8%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.30. 39,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 46,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 561.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.