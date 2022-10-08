Wing Finance Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Wing Finance token can currently be bought for about $8.96 or 0.00045925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $25.79 million and approximately $7.95 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was August 27th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,877,234 tokens. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @wing_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wing Finance’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance. Wing Finance’s official website is wing.finance.

Wing Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing Finance (WING) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wing Finance has a current supply of 3,427,418.78058595 with 2,876,490.10116213 in circulation. The last known price of Wing Finance is 8.92003264 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $3,286,045.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wing.finance/.”

