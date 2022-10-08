WOW-token (WOW) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $413.45 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $413.45 million and approximately $37,423.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 73.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001847 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.62 or 0.01618998 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00031252 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04027639 USD and is up 8.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $20.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.