WOW-token (WOW) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $413.45 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $413.45 million and approximately $37,423.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 73.4% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004817 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00045438 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.
- RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001847 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.62 or 0.01618998 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.
- S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00031252 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.