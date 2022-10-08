Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Yext Price Performance

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Yext

Several research firms have weighed in on YEXT. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after acquiring an additional 589,806 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Yext by 2.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 66,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Yext by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,647,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 2.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,699,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 46,567 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.