ZinaX DAO (ZINAX) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

ZinaX DAO (ZINAX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. ZinaX DAO has a market cap of $684,877.84 and $9,558.00 worth of ZinaX DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZinaX DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZinaX DAO has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZinaX DAO Profile

ZinaX DAO’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. ZinaX DAO’s total supply is 30,048,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. ZinaX DAO’s official Twitter account is @zinaxtoken. The official message board for ZinaX DAO is medium.com/@zinari. ZinaX DAO’s official website is zinax.org.

ZinaX DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZinaX DAO (ZINAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ZinaX DAO has a current supply of 30,048,570 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZinaX DAO is 0.02282926 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zinax.org.”

