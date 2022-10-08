Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Trading Down 7.9%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating) was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services.

