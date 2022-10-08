Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) CFO Sells $10,600.80 in Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) CFO Enakshi Singh sold 3,786 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $10,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 462,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Zymergen Stock Performance
Shares of ZY stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Zymergen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.
Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.38). Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 2,508.94%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Zymergen to $2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zymergen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.37.
Zymergen Company Profile
Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.
