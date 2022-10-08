Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) CFO Sells $10,600.80 in Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) CFO Enakshi Singh sold 3,786 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $10,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 462,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zymergen Stock Performance

Shares of ZY stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Zymergen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.38). Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 2,508.94%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZY. Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,383,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Zymergen by 3,935.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 795,528 shares during the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zymergen by 55.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,929,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 688,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zymergen by 17.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,170,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 606,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Zymergen to $2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zymergen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.37.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

