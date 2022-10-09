1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CEO Sells $36,288,940.18 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $36,288,940.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
1Life Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.59. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $24.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 964,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
Featured Articles
