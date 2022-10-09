1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CEO Sells $36,288,940.18 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $36,288,940.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.59. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $24.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

ONEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 964,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.