1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,267 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of 1st Source worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in 1st Source by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in 1st Source in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 5.3% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 1st Source by 226.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $47.61 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of 1st Source to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

