3,756 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $993,440,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.00. 2,579,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,203. The company has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.91 and a 200 day moving average of $159.07.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.94.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

