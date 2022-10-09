5,616 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Purchased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 274,480.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after acquiring an additional 258,012 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,479 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,842,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,889,000 after purchasing an additional 55,518 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IJT traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.02. 132,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,213. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.17. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

