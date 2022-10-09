5,915 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Purchased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in eBay by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 165,721 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in eBay by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in eBay by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in eBay by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 110,247 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in eBay by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.03.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

