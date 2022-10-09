7,556 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.3 %

TMUS stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.59. 4,945,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,169. The company has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a PE ratio of 100.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

