8,745 Shares in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VHI traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 21,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,030. The firm has a market cap of $709.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.63. Valhi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.60 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

