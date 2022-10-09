96,086 Shares in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 96,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 400.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $113,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 3.8 %

PSQ opened at $14.78 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

