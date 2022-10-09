9,753 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth $924,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Unilever by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 5,146.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $43.35. 2,890,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,462. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $54.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

