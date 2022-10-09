Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.09-$11.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.52 billion-$68.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.45 billion. Accenture also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $339.26.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE ACN opened at $259.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.69. Accenture has a twelve month low of $254.27 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 68,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 388.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $10,196,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.