Actinium (ACM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $187,065.11

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $187,065.11 and $71.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,457.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021029 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00277781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00138548 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.32 or 0.00746891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.00603771 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00255454 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2021. Actinium’s total supply is 43,700,800 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is https://reddit.com/r/actiniumcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @actiniumcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Actinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium (ACM) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate ACM through the process of mining. Actinium has a current supply of 43,688,175. The last known price of Actinium is 0.00426789 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $66.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://actinium.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

