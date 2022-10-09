Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $157.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.27 and a 200-day moving average of $170.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,732,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

