Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $12.89 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,275. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

