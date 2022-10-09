Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases 8,400 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $15,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $4,440,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equinix Stock Down 2.8 %

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $15.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $541.86. 473,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,636. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $538.08 and a one year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $645.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.91. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

