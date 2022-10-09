Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Takes $18.36 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,362,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,823,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,008. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

