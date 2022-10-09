Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises approximately 1.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $25,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.53. 622,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $149.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

