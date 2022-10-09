adbank Price Up 110.7% Over Last Week (ADB)

adbank (ADB) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. adbank has a total market cap of $353,740.64 and approximately $153,275.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, adbank has traded 110.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One adbank token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

adbank’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 907,164,573 tokens. The Reddit community for adbank is https://reddit.com/r/adbank. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for adbank is adbank.network. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog.

Buying and Selling adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “adbank (ADB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. adbank has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 907,164,573.0108078 in circulation. The last known price of adbank is 0.00039912 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,019.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://adbank.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

