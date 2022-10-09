Advisory Services & Investments LLC Sells 37,599 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,150,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,584,529. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $52.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.96.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

