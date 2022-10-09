Advisory Services & Investments LLC Sells 69,896 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,896 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 0.8% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,024,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,017,000 after purchasing an additional 467,108 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,006,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,644,000 after acquiring an additional 213,662 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,653,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,508,000 after acquiring an additional 336,165 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,533,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,620,000 after acquiring an additional 218,561 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 241,494 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $58.73. 563,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,011. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average is $66.29. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $82.00.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

