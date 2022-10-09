Advisory Services & Investments LLC Takes $5.20 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after buying an additional 385,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $9.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.33. 5,168,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,876. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.46 and a 200 day moving average of $371.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $328.12 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

