Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Aemetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Aemetis Stock Down 6.5 %

Aemetis stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.79. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $139,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aemetis by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Aemetis by 42.6% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 138,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Further Reading

