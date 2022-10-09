Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Aemetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Aemetis Stock Down 6.5 %
Aemetis stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.79. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.
Institutional Trading of Aemetis
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $139,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aemetis by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Aemetis by 42.6% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 138,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aemetis Company Profile
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.
