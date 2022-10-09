Aleph.im Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Aleph.im token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and $333,490.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010249 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im was first traded on January 1st, 2019. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,968,548 tokens. The Reddit community for Aleph.im is https://reddit.com/r/aleph_im and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im.

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Users are able to generate ALEPH through the process of mining. Aleph.im has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 247,220,482.1448135 in circulation. The last known price of Aleph.im is 0.12128098 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $108,998.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aleph.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.