Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.07. 1,825,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

