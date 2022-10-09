All.me Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $194.00 (ME)

All.me (ME) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. All.me has a market capitalization of $194.00 and approximately $29,875.00 worth of All.me was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, All.me has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One All.me coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About All.me

All.me was first traded on December 27th, 2017. All.me’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. All.me’s official Twitter account is @allmeinfo. The official website for All.me is all.me/?form=sign_up.

Buying and Selling All.me

According to CryptoCompare, “All.me is a digital network for blogging, monetization, and shopping. Users can either upload or search for trending topics, social media, fashion, fitness, and other creative content. The concept of the project is to reward users for viewing ads. The reward size is directly related to the activity of the user and their popularity on the network. Social network application is available for download via App Store and Google Play.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All.me directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All.me should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All.me using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

