Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 888 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IBM opened at $118.82 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $144.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average is $132.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.