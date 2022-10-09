Allen Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.7% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 26,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 816,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 118,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,694,000 after acquiring an additional 452,664 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Truist Financial cut their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

AT&T Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of T opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

