Allen Capital Group LLC Has $17.58 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,054 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $17,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,985 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361,610 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 351,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $66.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.69.

