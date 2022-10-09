Allen Capital Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 475.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $356.15 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.72 and its 200 day moving average is $358.62. The firm has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

