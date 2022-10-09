Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 466 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $993,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 224.1% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 49,095 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 72,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 83,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $142.22 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $176.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.71 and its 200 day moving average is $157.36.

